GOOD NEWS! Lord Of Ajasa Responding To Treatment, Now '85, 95% Okay

“I'm giving you 100 per cent assurance that Lord of Ajasa is responding to treatment. Ajasa is 85, 95 per cent okay. Yesterday, he was 85; today he is 95," he said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2019

Rotimi Martins, a Nigerian singer popularly known as 'Alariwo of Africa', has revealed that the pioneer of Yoruba rap, Segun Osaniyi, popularly known as 'Lord of Ajasa', who was reported sick a few days ago, is now responding to treatment.

In a social media post on January 13, 2019, Alariwo of Africa had revealed that Lord of Ajasa was critically ill and needed funds to undergo a peptic ulcer operation. See Also Sahara Reporters Lord Of Ajasa 'Critically Ill' And 'In Need Of Funds' For Peptic Ulcer Operation 0 Comments 4 Days Ago

However, in an exclusive interview with SaharaReporters on Friday evening, Alariwo said the rapper's health had improved.

“I'm giving you 100 per cent assurance that Lord of Ajasa is responding to treatment. Ajasa is 85, 95 per cent okay. Yesterday, he was 85; today he is 95," he said.

When SaharaReporters asked when the rapper would be discharged form the hospital, Alariwo said: “He will be discharged when God says he will be discharged".

He also said the artiste was not operated upon, stating that: “He was not operated upon; operation is not our portion."

When asked if other artistes in the entertainment industry had reached out, Alariwo said: “A lot of our colleagues have supported and made their contributions. I'm one of them.That is why he is a colleague. When you have good colleagues, they will support you from day one. All those people you mentioned have contributed from day one and they are still contributing.”

Lord of Ajasa is widely referred to as the pioneer of Yoruba rap in Nigeria, a title that has often been contested by fans of Nigerian rapper, Olamide Adedeji, popularly known as Olamide.

Lord of Ajasa is notable for hit singles such as 'Mai Lo', 'Ara Awe', 'Otiya' and most recently 'Le fe nuso', in which he featured Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, popularly known as '9ice'.

SaharaReporters, New York

