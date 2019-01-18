Imo APC Suspends Okorocha

Okorocha was seen campaigning for his son-in-law, a member of Action Alliance, during an APC campaign rally in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2019

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State.

Announcing his suspension on Thursday, the party accused the governor of “gross anti-party” activities. 

The governor did this without recourse to Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, who was present at the rally.

A faction of the party in the state that suspended Okorocha said a committee was set up to investigate him and claimed his actions are in line with Article 21 (B) I-VI of the APC Constitution (October 2014 as amended).

The Imo State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo, said that a letter conveying the message has been sent to the National Chairman of the party.

“A letter by the Imo State chapter of the APC signed by the chairman conveyed the suspension to the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole. We regretted that Okorocha who is the party’s candidate for Imo West Senatorial District has vowed to undermine the APC and its electoral interest," he said.

Nlemigbo added that the decision was to save the party from the “machinations of Okorocha”, with the expulsion giving him time so that he can fully move to his party, the Action Alliance (AA).”

SaharaReporters, New York

