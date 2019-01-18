Melaye Regains Freedom Exactly Two Weeks After Arrest

A High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to Dino Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West district in the National Assembly.

Justice Yusuf Halilu granted bail to Melaye on grounds of ill health.

After surrendering to security agents on January 4, Melaye was whisked away by operatives of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) on January 11, 2019 from the Police Hospital in Abuja to the DSS medical facility still within Abuja.

The lawmaker, however, refused to enter the main building of the DSS centre and after spending a night on the floor, he was taken away by the Police. See Also Police Melaye Passes Night On The Floor At DSS Medical Facility In Abuja

Melaye is standing trial for his alleged culpability in the shooting on a policeman during an incident that occurred in July 2018.

On his bail application, Melaye was asked to produce three sureties, one of whom is the clerk of the National Assembly. The clerk is saddled with the responsibility of producing Melaye when he is scheduled for arraignment.

According to the judge, the other two sureties should be property owners within Abuja metropolis.