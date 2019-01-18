Seun Kuti: Your Children Aren't In School But You're Attending Political Rally. Are You Mad?

Seun Kuti, one of the sons of Afrobeats legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has berated parents attending political rallies while their children sit at home as a result of the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a post on his Instagram handle on Friday, the singer, who was recently nominated for a Grammy award, lamented that a religious issue such as the hijab crisis that happened in Ibadan could cause outrage but the closure of universities for months has not yielded any form of resistance by parents.

Universities in Nigeria have been on lockdown since November 4, 2018 when ASUU declared at its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, that a strike action was inevitable as the government had failed in fulfilling its promise in the 2009 agreement.

Alongside an inscription that read "Your children aren't attending school but you are attending political rally. Are you maaaaad?", Seun Kuti wrote: "Until we are ready to serve our children and not just raise them, we shall never understand national development.

"How hijab crisis in a secular school can create more outrage than the closure of our universities for months is the proof we need to know that we are willing to serve everything else, but our children. Learn to serve your children, not just raise them!"