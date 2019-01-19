Buhari Has Nothing To Gain By Attending Debate With Motivational Speakers, Says Sagay

Itse Sagay, Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), says other presidential candidates are "motivational speakers" and President Muhammadu Buhari has nothing to gain from attending a debate alongside them.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Sagay said there is no law binding candidates to participate in a debate.

“There is no law that is binding about participating in a debate. It is ideal for everybody to appear for the debate, but if you have nothing to lose by not debating, you may decide not to do so. It is a calculation," he said.

“You know many of these people, particularly the motivational speakers, that is their life; they have nothing else doing. All that they are going to do is to ramble on and on before you know what is happening.

“It is not in his interest to go and debate with those people. Let us be practical and sensible about a situation. You go on areas, which you have your strength and concentrate on that. He has nothing to gain by debate."

Sagay tagged Buhari’s opponents as political dwarfs, stating that Buhari’s attendance at debates will only give relevance to the opposition.

Sagay also noted that Buhari doesn’t want to debate and make other candidates taller than they are, adding that “let them remain like that – political dwarfs. In four weeks time, we will know them".