Buhari Tasks Farmers, Herdsmen On Tolerance

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged herdsmen and farmers to exercise patience with him as he finds lasting solution to the clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Buhari said this when he received the leaders of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association on Nigeria, (MACBAN) in Abuja, on Friday. 

Buhari promised to work with the state government to ensure herders enjoy unhindered grazing in all states across the country.

His words: "I appeal to all farmers and herders for restraint, mutual respect and tolerance for one another as people destined to live together in this great country. I appeal for patience and understanding as the administration works towards lasting solutions to these conflicts.

“Before the Benue and Taraba crises, I called the Minister of Agriculture and the Governor of Central Bank and asked them to work with the state governors on rediscovering the gazetted cattle routes, clear of farmlands that had made for peace during the First Republic.”

Buhari attributed part of the conflict happening between the farmers and herders to climate change and increase in population. 

Speaking further, he said that whatever it would take, he is determined to bring peace between farmers and herders.

He urged the leadership of MACBAN to be patient and exercise restraint, while his administration works towards a permanent solution.

