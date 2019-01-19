Recovered Assets Will Be Sold Off, Says Buhari

Buhari affirmed that fighting corruption in Nigeria is a difficult task and he won’t stop until all funds are recovered from looters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 19, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari has maintained that assets recovered in the anti-corruption fight will be sold off to prevent re-looting.

He said this during his campaign rally in Kaduna on Friday.

Buhari affirmed that fighting corruption in Nigeria is a difficult task and he won’t stop until all funds are recovered from looters.

His words: ”What we are doing is to ensure that all recovered assets are sold off and the proceeds lodged into the Single Treasury Account. That way, no one will have the opportunity to appropriate such assets.

“The anti-corruption fight is difficult in the current democratic dispensation, but we will continue to work carefully and steadily until we insulate public funds from looters.”

Buhari told Kaduna residents to remember the situation the country was when he took over in 2015.

“I have nothing to say than to remind you of the situation we met this country and the promises we made to you. The biggest gift we can give to our country is security, sufficiency and economic prosperity," he said.

He promised to provide more employment for the youth and also improve agriculture to corroborate the success his administration is already recording in the agricultural sector.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Forgets The Year He Was Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Buhari Has Nothing To Gain By Attending Debate With Motivational Speakers, Says Sagay
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Seun Kuti: Your Children Aren't In School But You're Attending Political Rally. Are You Mad?
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption APC On Atiku's US Visit: A Thief Is A Thief No Matter Where He Goes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku ‘Convinced’ US Government Is In Support Of His Candidature
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Ogun APC Youth Demand Expulsion Of Amosun Over Anti-Party Activities
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Forgets The Year He Was Petroleum Minister
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Melaye Regains Freedom Exactly Two Weeks After Arrest
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Has Nothing To Gain By Attending Debate With Motivational Speakers, Says Sagay
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption INVESTIGATION: How Customs, Police Caught And Released Truckload Of Codeine After Receiving Bribes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NDLEA Staff Ask Buhari To Sack Chairman 'Before He Truncates Your Presidential Ambition'
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Seun Kuti: Your Children Aren't In School But You're Attending Political Rally. Are You Mad?
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption APC On Atiku's US Visit: A Thief Is A Thief No Matter Where He Goes
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku ‘Convinced’ US Government Is In Support Of His Candidature
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Ogun APC Youth Demand Expulsion Of Amosun Over Anti-Party Activities
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Imam Who Saved Christians During Plateau Killings Receives Humanitarian Award
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections PHOTOS: Atiku And Team Pose For The Cameras After Arriving In the US
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Nigerian Govt Says Atiku Must Explain N156m Bank PHB Slush Funds 'Once He Returns From US'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad