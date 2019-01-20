Court Stops Attempt To Remove Bayelsa Traditional Ruler Over Wrong Selection

In the suit, the claimants sought five prayers from the court, including an order that the recognition of HRH Ibiwari Gambia Kponisei Kaiko by the state governor is unlawful due to the alleged undue selection and presented to the Sangana National Council of Chiefs for their acceptance and his installation as Amanayabo of Sangana as required by the Akassa Native Law and Customs.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2019

The Brass Judicial Division of a Bayelsa State High Court sitting in Yenagoa has stopped the attempt by some indigenes of Sangana community in Brass Local Government Area of the state to remove the paramount ruler of the area, His Royal Highness Ibiware Gambia Kponisei Kaiko, over allegations of wrong selection and undue nomination to occupy the throne.

The traditional ruler, classified in second class category, was taken before the State High Court in a suit marked BHC/06/2018 by members of the Sangana National Council of Chiefs led by Chief Owolo Okujah Oweiga, Chief Endurance J.P. Didiri and Chief Iwoine Yebeiha Igboigboi.

However, in his ruling on Friday, the Presiding Judge, Justice Okara, struck out the suit, declaring that the claimants lack the locus standi to challenge the emergence of the traditional ruler.

In his comments on the ruling, Fedude Zimughan, Counsel to the Paramount Ruler, said the court has ruled, and encouraged Kaiko to go back to his kingdom and reach out to those aggrieved and accommodate them.

Zimughan, who is also a state commissioner, said though people can challenge the kingship, the ruler should endeavour to bring peace to the domain.

In his comments, Kaiko said: "The kingdom needd peace for development to take place. I'm calling on the indigenes of the Sangana kingdom to come and assist in the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the kingdom.

"Our kingdom is facing various development challenges, including erosion, poor power supply, poor health facilities and water, and we need our people to come together to solve these challenges. I also called on the oil companies operating in the area to come forward to assist and employ our youth to reduce unemployment."

