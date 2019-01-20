Don't Try Rubbish With Rivers, Wike Warns INEC

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against "trying rubbish with the people of Rivers State" by postponing elections in the state.

He also accused INEC of working in the interest of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The governor said this on Saturday at a rally of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Okehi, Rivers State.

He alleged that there was a plot by INEC to illegally postpone the general election in the state.

WIke described the electoral body as a fraudulent institution that lacks credibility and claimed that INEC was working with APC in order to repeat the same situation that occurred in Ondo State two years ago.

“We know all the tricks of INEC. INEC is a fraudulent institution that lacks credibility. Because of Rivers State, INEC will sink," he said.

“As the election is approaching, INEC is trying to give hope to APC in Rivers State. Remember that INEC is a member of the APC. It is number three on the APC official register.

“Two years ago, PDP had a problem in Ondo State. Three days to the election, the Court of Appeal gave judgement and PDP requested for postponement, but INEC bluntly refused to grant that request.

“Now APC has a problem and INEC is claiming they will postpone Rivers elections to give APC opportunity to prepare. I am warning INEC not to try that rubbish in Rivers State. Anybody plotting against Rivers State will not survive.”

The governor called on the electorate to cast their votes for Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates on during the elections.

Also present at the rally were Prince Uche Secondus National Chairman of PDP, who endorsed the reelection bid of Governor Wike. He also sent a note warning that any move to rig the general election will lead to catastrophe.