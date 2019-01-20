Don't Try Rubbish With Rivers, Wike Warns INEC

WIke described the electoral body as a fraudulent institution that lacks credibility and claimed that INEC was working with APC in order to repeat the same situation that occurred in Ondo State two years ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2019

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against "trying rubbish with the people of Rivers State" by postponing elections in the state.

He also accused INEC of working in the interest of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The governor said this on Saturday at a rally of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Okehi, Rivers State.

He alleged that there was a plot by INEC to illegally postpone the general election in the state. 

WIke described the electoral body as a fraudulent institution that lacks credibility and claimed that INEC was working with APC in order to repeat the same situation that occurred in Ondo State two years ago.

“We know all the tricks of INEC. INEC is a fraudulent institution that lacks credibility. Because of Rivers State, INEC will sink," he said.

“As the election is approaching, INEC is trying to give hope to APC in Rivers State. Remember that INEC is a member of the APC. It is number three on the APC official register.

“Two years ago, PDP had a problem in Ondo State.  Three days to the election, the Court of Appeal gave judgement and PDP requested for postponement, but INEC bluntly refused to grant that request.

“Now APC has a problem and INEC is claiming they will postpone Rivers elections to give APC opportunity to prepare. I am warning INEC not to try that rubbish in Rivers State. Anybody plotting against Rivers State will not survive.”

The governor called on the electorate to cast their votes for Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates on during the elections.

Also present at the rally were Prince Uche Secondus National Chairman of PDP, who endorsed the reelection bid of Governor Wike. He also sent a note warning that any move to rig the general election will lead to catastrophe.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
Elections 'You Can't Spoil Nigeria For The Second Time' — Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Has Nothing To Gain By Attending Debate With Motivational Speakers, Says Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Atiku Apologises For Walkout, Challenges Buhari To Pick Date, Time Of New Debate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections PHOTOS: Atiku Returns To Nigeria After First US Visit In 13 Years
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Walks Out On Presidential Debate After Buhari's Absence
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Shuns NEDG Presidential Debate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
Elections 'You Can't Spoil Nigeria For The Second Time' — Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Journalism BREAKING: John Momoh Quits As Chairman Of BON
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Has Nothing To Gain By Attending Debate With Motivational Speakers, Says Sagay
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections BREAKING: Atiku Apologises For Walkout, Challenges Buhari To Pick Date, Time Of New Debate
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections PHOTOS: Atiku Returns To Nigeria After First US Visit In 13 Years
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Walks Out On Presidential Debate After Buhari's Absence
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Shuns NEDG Presidential Debate
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections 'They Cannot Answer The Questions', 'Pride Comes Before A Fall' — Durotoye, Moghalu Lambast Buhari, Atiku
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Body Of Senior Advocates Backs Onnoghen, Says 'He Acted Rightly In Not Appearing Before CCT'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Buhari Already Attended A Debate On Wednesday, Says APC Campaign Council
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Melaye Regains Freedom Exactly Two Weeks After Arrest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#NigeriaDecides Past Generals Have Ganged Up Against Buhari, Says Oshiomhole​
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad