Past Generals Have Ganged Up Against Buhari, Says Oshiomhole​

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2019

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a swipe at past leaders whom he claimed are not in support of the president's reelection bid.

He stated this on Saturday during the APC presidential campaign rally in Minna, the Niger State capital.

His words: "The generals, especially past leaders, have ganged up and reached a conclusion that President Buhari should not continue.

“When he ruled more than eight years, and when he ruled for more than eight years, they now do not want Buhari to complete his tenure.

“The future of Nigeria is in the hands of very few Nigerians, especially the generals. Why do they believe Nigeria belongs to them? Let us not forget that Buhari was removed after spending less than three years and was put in prison for three years because he was fighting corruption.

“During President Olusegun Obasanjo’s era when Atiku was his vice, he took the sum $16billion from the country’s account and shared it amongst private individuals. If Atiku had seen the mammoth crowd in Kaduna and Bauchi states that welcomed us, he would have preferred to have remained in the United States of America (USA).”

Also speaking at the rally, President Muhammad Buhari restated his promise to care for Nigerians if they vote for him in the 2019 elections.

According to him, his reelection would ensure that ongoing projects are completed.

"We have recorded success with the railways; we are going to ensure trains get to Baro. We will complete the Suleja-Minna Road, Mokwa- Tegina and Bokani-Kontagora roads," he said.

“I promise that I will continue to take care of you and I pray that God gives us rain for better farming this year. But make sure, you vote for the APC from top to bottom."

