Those Pushing For Okorocha's Suspension From APC Are Fraudsters, Says Spokesman

There is only one APC in the state with Hon. Daniel Nwafor as the Chairman and Owelle Rochas Okorocha as the leader. Any other group claiming to be a faction of Imo APC must obviously be a gang of 419ers or league of fraudsters

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 20, 2019

Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, has dismissed reports of his suspension by a faction of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by Sam Onwuemeodo, his Chief Press Secretary noted that the challenge of APC in Imo State is the imposition of candidates into key positions by Adams Oshiohmole, the National Chairman of the party.

According to Okorocha, the faction pushing for his suspension are a "league of fraudsters".

Okorocha said: “There is only one APC in the state with Hon. Daniel Nwafor as the Chairman and Owelle Rochas Okorocha as the leader. Any other group claiming to be a faction of Imo APC must obviously be a gang of 419ers or league of fraudsters who are experts in the issuance of dud cheques and collecting billions for jobs not done.

“The only contentious issue in Imo APC is that the National Chairman of the Party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, imposed a known PDP member and a known character in the state on the party as its governorship candidate, and by so doing, pushing the party and its members to a very tight corner especially when it comes to the issue of marketing a candidate.

“We are worried that the elections are around the corner and some people who are expected to know better, are behaving as if they have nothing at stake. Governor Okorocha and APC members in the State will deliver President Muhammadu Buhari and other marketable candidates of the party. And the party in the state shall outlive these yahoo folks."

