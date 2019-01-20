Whatever We've Promised, We'll Do, Says Osinbajo

Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria's Vice President, has given reasons the forthcoming general election is important to the people of Nigeria and him.

He made this known on Friday during his house-to-house campaign which took him to the palace of the Olufon of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Osinbajo, who described President Muhammadu Buhari as an honest person, said it was important for Nigerians to reelect the Buhari.

He said: “Buhari is a truthful man and will do something if he says so. He built three of our refineries in four years. The development of Nigeria is a major concern to us. We all know what happened when we first got here. No country can develop when corruption is too much.

“This forthcoming election is particularly important to us because it is not all the time we have a representative in government, but when we have one, we should support that one to have more development.

“Our school feeding programme feeds 9.2 million children daily. Whatever we have promised, we will do one by one. The railway, roads, water and power promised in the South-West will be done.”

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, showed appreciation to the vice-president for his visit to Ifon. Akeredolu said although this was Osinbajo’s first visit to Ifon, it would have a great impact on the people of Ifon.

“As you are here today, the people have seen you with us. It has a great impact and it is more than any rally we could have organised. We are the same family and we see ourselves as one. I am happy we started in Ifon. A lot of things started in Ifon. It is part of the three key areas of Ondo State,” Akeredolu said.