BREAKING: New IGP Orders Immediate Disbandment Of F-SARS

Mohammed Adamu, the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), has ordered the immediate disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), Special Investigative Panel and the Special Tactical Squad.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the President's spokesman on New Media.

In his tweet on Monday, Bashir wrote: "JUST IN: The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed A. Adamu, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the Federal SARS, Special Investigation Panel and Special Tactical Squad. Details @PoliceNG."

Details later...