BREAKING: New IGP Orders Immediate Disbandment Of F-SARS

In his tweet on Monday, Bashir wrote: "JUST IN: The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed A. Adamu, has ordered the immediate disbandment of the Federal SARS, Special Investigation Panel and Special Tactical Squad. Details @PoliceNG".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2019

Mohammed Adamu, the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), has ordered the immediate disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), Special Investigative Panel and the Special Tactical Squad.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Bashir Ahmad, the President's spokesman on New Media.

Details later...

SaharaReporters, New York

