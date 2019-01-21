Lack Of Vehicles Prevents Police From Intervening As 'Up To 100' Herdsmen Attack Adamawa Community

"They had no vehicles for God's sake and there were only four policemen stationed in that place and the attackers were up to 100," Mamza lamented. "Our Reverend Father's house was burnt and there's no house around that area that is standing now. They have burnt all the houses; all my parishioners have left and nobody can live there."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2019

A Catholic Seminary in Bare, Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, was burnt down on Saturday night by suspected herdsmen.

The Police in the state said the attackers "destroyed several houses, although, no life was lost".

Othman Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), added that the Police were yet to determine the identity of the attackers.

Stephen Dami Mamza, Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, confirmed the destruction of the Catholic Seminary in Daso, and lamented the security situation in the area.

He said the attackers, who razed down the community based on the report he got, came in their droves and "operated unhindered for several hours".

Mamza, who doubles as Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, further lamented that "the soldiers when contacted while the attack was going on complained of not having vehicles to promptly intervene".

"They had no vehicles for God’s sake and there were only four policemen stationed in that place and the attackers were up to 100," Mamza lamented. "Our Reverend Father's house was burnt and there’s no house around that area that is standing now. They have burnt all the houses; all my parishioners have left and nobody can live there."

Bare has come under repeated attacks from suspected herdsmen following clashes with the farming community over grazing land.

In October 2018, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bare Ward was killed by suspected herdsmen on his farm in the presence of his wife.

