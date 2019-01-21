Obasanjo Tells BBC: Buhari Is Sick In Body, Mind And Spirit

"Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and mind. Let's beg him to take a rest. He has performed to the best of his ability," Obasanjo said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2019

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari is "sick in the body, mind and spirit and should be allowed to rest".

He stated this in an interview published by BBC News Yoruba on Monday evening.

According to the former President, Buhari has performed to the best of his ability and should take a rest.

He also urged Nigerians to take advantage of democracy and exercise their freedom of choice.

"Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and mind," he said.

"Let's beg him to take a rest. He has performed to the best of his ability. Some people have asked me about the person we're supporting if we're not worried that he won't perform. That's what's good about democracy."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections 'Get Well Soon' — Buhari Says 90-Year-Old 'Liar' Obasanjo Needs A Doctor
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Obanikoro Tells Court How He Gave Fayose $5m from Arms Funds On Dasuki's Orders
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Has Proven To Be A Big Disappointment, Says Shettima
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections FLASHBACK: 'Sick And In Need Of A Doctor'? Eight Times Buhari Spoke Glowingly About Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
Elections 'You Can't Spoil Nigeria For The Second Time' — Protesters Disrupt Atiku's Meeting In US
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Fires TETFund Executive Secretary
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: New IGP Orders Immediate Disbandment Of F-SARS
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Opinion Obasanjo’s Sorrowful Nunc Dimittis By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections 'Get Well Soon' — Buhari Says 90-Year-Old 'Liar' Obasanjo Needs A Doctor
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion A Chief Justice That Has Always Lived Above His Means And Now, Nemesis By Annie Orji
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Obanikoro Tells Court How He Gave Fayose $5m from Arms Funds On Dasuki's Orders
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Has Proven To Be A Big Disappointment, Says Shettima
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections FLASHBACK: 'Sick And In Need Of A Doctor'? Eight Times Buhari Spoke Glowingly About Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Sergeant, Lawyer, Others Killed As Gunmen Unleash Mayhem In Bayelsa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion The Stone Thrower From Glasshouse: Discussing Obasanjo’s Activism
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Deji Adeyanju’s Prison Stay To Continue As Presiding Judge Returns Case File To Chief Judge
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad