Obasanjo Tells BBC: Buhari Is Sick In Body, Mind And Spirit

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari is "sick in the body, mind and spirit and should be allowed to rest".

He stated this in an interview published by BBC News Yoruba on Monday evening.

According to the former President, Buhari has performed to the best of his ability and should take a rest.

He also urged Nigerians to take advantage of democracy and exercise their freedom of choice.

"Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and mind," he said.

"Let's beg him to take a rest. He has performed to the best of his ability. Some people have asked me about the person we're supporting if we're not worried that he won't perform. That's what's good about democracy."