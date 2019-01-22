BREAKING: NLC Rejects N27,000 Minimum Wage, Says Govt Inviting Economic Shutdown

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2019

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the N27,000 recommended by the National Council of State as new national minimum wage for state and private-sector workers.

The body made the recommendation at a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday — the first in the year and only the third in the current reign of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It also recommended N30,000 as the new minimum wage for federal workers. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Council Of State Recommends New Minimum Wage — But It's Lesser Than N30,000 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

However, Peter Ozo-Eson, Secretary-General of NLC, told NAN that the federal government, by that action, is inviting a shutdown of the economy.

“The council has no jurisdiction to determine another amount after a Tripartite Committee had submitted its report,” he said.

“It is abysmal of government to be delaying the submission of an Executive Bill to the National Assembly and by wrongfully adopting N27,000 through the council of state.”

Ozo-Eson said the NLC had scheduled an emergency meeting of its National Executive Council (NEC) for Friday to deliberate on the deadline given to government within which to submit an executive bill to the National Assembly.

“The Federal Government is only projecting a shutdown of the economy with its latest action,” he added. “This is because workers should not be held responsible for any development after its NEC meeting on Friday.”

