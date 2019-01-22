BREAKING: Onnoghen Shuns Code of Conduct Tribunal Sitting Again

The tribunal has begun the day’s sitting in Onnoghen's absence, with a consortium of senior lawyers again appearing for him.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2019

Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), on Tuesday failed to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) sitting in Abuja over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets.

The defendant had approached a Federal High Court to challenge the jurisdiction of the tribunal to hear the case. His counsel also told the court that the defendant was not properly served with court summons. 

Detail soon....

