Chris Brown Arrested In Paris For 'Aggravated Rape'

Chris brown alongside two others are in custody following a rape accusation by a 24-year-old woman. The singer, who was arrested on Monday, was said to have committed the offence exactly a week ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2019

Christopher Maurice Brown, an American singer known worldwide as Chris Brown, has been arrested in Paris for rape and drug violations.

According to CNN, a French judicial source said the singer is accused of “aggravated rape and drug violations”. 

The woman's name was not mentioned for legal reasons, but it was said she met the singer at a nightclub after which she followed him to his hotel room along with other women and three men.

This is not the first time the 29-year-old is having a run-in with the law. In July 2018 after a concert in West Palm Beach, Florida, Brown was charged with felony for allegedly punching a photographer in April 2017.

Brown is expected to appear in court or be released. If he appears in court he might be expected to remain in custody while trial continues or be set free with the option that his passports are seized, thereby frustrating any move for the singer to leave the country.

Several attempts to speak with Chris brown publist at Sony Music did not yield results.

