Obasanjo Is An Expired Politician, Says Tinubu

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2019

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), says former President Olusegun Obasanjo is an expired politician, who is known for his trade.

On Monday, while speaking at a campaign rally in Maiduguri, Tinubu advised the people not to believe the former president who is  “known for his trade".

"Obasanjo is expired. Ota is enough a place to keep quiet,” he said.

According to the former Lagos State governor, Obasanjo failed the Yoruba people by not recognising the June 12, 1993 mandate of late Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola. 

“Yoruba won’t forget in a hurry that Obasanjo could not actualise and recognise the mandate given to MKO Abiola. We waited in 2003 and 2007, but Obasanjo failed to recognise the June 12 struggle. But, President Buhari came and recognised our aspiration in June 12; within three years of his government,” Tinubu said 

Tinubu further described Obasanjo as the brain behind rigging in the country. He asked: “Who can recall the 2003 rigging? Who can recall Obasanjo’s rigging in 2007? Who knows rigging better than him?” 

Over the weekend, Obasanjo released a scathing letter in which he criticised the president and his administration. 

Also speaking at the campaign, President Muhammadu Buhari reiterated his commitment towards enhancing security in Borno. He affirmed the need to do more in the area of security.

