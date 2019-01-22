PHOTOS: After Exchanging 'Sick' Letters, Buhari, Obasanjo Banter At Council Of State Meeting

Obasanjo had submitted that the people should not allow themselves to be deceived by Buhari for a second time. However, Buhari responded via his spokesman Garba Shehu, saying Obasanjo needed the help of a "doctor" so he "could get well soon". Obasanjo returned the fireworks on Monday, telling the BBC: "Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and mind."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2019

Less than two days after exchanging heated letters during which each called the other "sick", former President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari have met at the National Council of State meeting currently going on in Abuja.

In stark contrast to the pre-meeting events, the two leaders were photographed exchanging smiles on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Obasanjo had released a statement titled ‘Points for Concern and Action’, in which he likened Buhari to late dictator Sani Abacha over his alleged intimidation of the opposition and critics of his government.

Obasanjo had submitted that the people should not allow themselves to be deceived by Buhari for a second time.

However, Buhari responded via his spokesman Garba Shehu, saying Obasanjo needed the help of a "doctor" so he "could get well soon".

Obasanjo returned the fireworks on Monday, telling the BBC: "Buhari is sick in the spirit, body and mind."

In attendance at Tuesday's meeting are former Heads of State Ernest Shonekan and Abdulsalami Abubakar, as well as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, former President Goodluck Jonathan, and governors of Lagos, Borno, Ebonyi, Zamfara, Plateau and Kebbi states.

Former chief justices of Nigeria and Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, are there as well.

