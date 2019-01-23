Alex Badeh Buried In Abuja

A funeral service was held in his honour at the Pentecostal Church, Air Force base, in Abuja on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2019

Alex Badeh, Nigeria's former Chief of Defence Staff, has been buried in Abuja.

Badeh died from gunshot injuries sustained when his vehicle was attacked on his way from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road on December 18, 2018. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

A funeral service was held in his honour at the Pentecostal Church, Air Force base, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He was, thereafter, laid to rest at the military cemetery in Abuja.

In attendance at the funeral was Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State; Jibrilla Bindo, Governor of Adamawa State, among others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram 'Please Say Something', Family Of Captain Missing Since Metele Attack Begs The Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Buhari Rejects Proposal For Chad, Niger, Others To Head Central Force Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Army's Own Panel Clears It Of Wrongdoing In Treatment Of IPOB, Boko Haram Suspects
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military Jordan To Collaborate With Nigeria On Ending Terrorism
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Human Rights Outrage As Soldiers Kill 10-Year-Old In Owerri Protest
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News Nigeria Airforce Bombs Refugee Camp, Kills At Least 200
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Atiku, An Elephant Cannot Hide Behind A Shrub By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Gang ‘That Can Take Down Any Security Agency’
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Rejects NIC, High Court Orders, Decides To Continue Onnoghen's Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Atiku’s Memo To Nigerians, From Washington: I Am A Con Artist, Suck It-up! By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business Polaris Bank For Sale After 2019 Elections
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections There Are Plans To Rig 2019 Elections, Says TY Danjuma
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Senate Confirms Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Gbenga Daniel: Atiku’s Media Aide — Not Atiku Himself — Was The One Who Listed Buhari's Corrupt Allies
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Court Sacks Ondo Federal Lawmaker As PDP Candidate
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion President Buhari: The Sickest Of Them All By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Economy GOOD NEWS: Nigeria's First Automatic Firefighter Simulator Coming To Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad