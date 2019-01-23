Alex Badeh Buried In Abuja

Alex Badeh, Nigeria's former Chief of Defence Staff, has been buried in Abuja.

Badeh died from gunshot injuries sustained when his vehicle was attacked on his way from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road on December 18, 2018. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Shot Dead

A funeral service was held in his honour at the Pentecostal Church, Air Force base, in Abuja on Wednesday.

He was, thereafter, laid to rest at the military cemetery in Abuja.

In attendance at the funeral was Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State; Jibrilla Bindo, Governor of Adamawa State, among others.