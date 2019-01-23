Chris Brown Released From Custody, To Sue 24-year-old Over Rape Allegation

Although the singer was released from Police custody on Tuesday, he wants to sue for defamation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2019

Chris Brown has disclosed plans to sue the 24-year-old woman who accused him of rape.

The singer was arrested in Paris on Monday, over allegations of rape. He was said to have committed the offence the week before. See Also Sahara Reporters Chris Brown Arrested In Paris For 'Aggravated Rape' 0 Comments 19 Hours Ago

Although the singer was released from Police custody on Tuesday, according to TMZ, he wants to sue for defamation.

TMZ quotes the musician's lawyer in Paris, Raphael Chiche, as saying: "Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris".

Chris Brown also took to Instagram to debunk the allegation, stating that, "I wanna make it perfectly clear...This is false and a whole lot of CAP!... For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!"

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Rejects NIC, High Court Orders, Decides To Continue Onnoghen's Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Brown Arrested In Paris For 'Aggravated Rape'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM ‘Onnoghen Must Go’, ‘Due Process Must Be Followed’ — Pro And Anti-Onnoghen Protests Rock CCT
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Gang ‘That Can Take Down Any Security Agency’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Rejects NIC, High Court Orders, Decides To Continue Onnoghen's Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Gbenga Daniel: Atiku’s Media Aide — Not Atiku Himself — Was The One Who Listed Buhari's Corrupt Allies
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics PHOTOS: After Exchanging 'Sick' Letters, Buhari, Obasanjo Banter At Council Of State Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari: The Sickest Of Them All By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections There Are Plans To Rig 2019 Elections, Says TY Danjuma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo Wants To Return To Aso Rock By Hook Or Crook, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Brown Arrested In Paris For 'Aggravated Rape'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Council Of State Recommends New Minimum Wage — But It's Lesser Than N30,000
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Fires TETFund Executive Secretary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion The Obasanjo Bombshell By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad