Chris Brown Released From Custody, To Sue 24-year-old Over Rape Allegation

Chris Brown has disclosed plans to sue the 24-year-old woman who accused him of rape.

The singer was arrested in Paris on Monday, over allegations of rape. He was said to have committed the offence the week before. See Also Sahara Reporters Chris Brown Arrested In Paris For 'Aggravated Rape'

Although the singer was released from Police custody on Tuesday, according to TMZ, he wants to sue for defamation.

TMZ quotes the musician's lawyer in Paris, Raphael Chiche, as saying: "Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris".

Chris Brown also took to Instagram to debunk the allegation, stating that, "I wanna make it perfectly clear...This is false and a whole lot of CAP!... For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals!!!!"