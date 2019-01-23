Court Sacks Ondo Federal Lawmaker As PDP Candidate

The court also asked the PDP to remove Ayorinde’s name from the list of its candidates contesting in the general election. It, however, instructed that Sodiq Obanoyen's name be sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP candidate for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2019

Honourable Bode Ayorinde

A Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has ordered Bode Ayorinde, the lawmaker representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency in Ondo State, to desist from parading himself as a candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the February 2019 general election.

The court also asked the PDP to remove Ayorinde’s name from the list of its candidates contesting in the general election.

It, however, instructed that Sodiq Obanoyen's name be sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the PDP candidate for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency. 

Obanoyen was said to have won the House of Representatives primaries of Owo/Ose Federal Constituency with 107 votes against Ayorinde, who polled 73 votes in the election conducted in October 2018.

SaharaReporters learnt that crisis started when the PDP officials at its national secretariat sent Ayorinde's name as the main candidate of the party for Owo/Ose Federal Constituency and was published last week by INEC.

However, not too satisfied with the development, Obanoyen challenged the action of the party at the Federal High Court sitting in Akure. The suit had the PDP, the Chairman of the Ondo State PDP, Clement Faboyede, Ayorinde and INEC as the first, second, third and fourth defendants, respectively.

Tolu Babaleye, counsel to the third defendant (Ayorinde) in one of his prayers asked the court to uphold the disqualification of the plaintiff. Babaleye premised his prayer on the ground that the Obanoyen did not resign his appointment as a legislative aide to the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekeremadu, before obtaining the form to contest; the action was said to be against the party’s election guidelines.

The plaintiff’s legal team, led by Remi Olatubora, however, presented evidence that showed the appropriate resignation of its client.

In his ruling, Justice Abdul Dogo struck out the prayers of the first and third defendants for lack of merit.

Dogo, however, held that the plaintiff duly tendered his resignation letter before obtaining form and thereby qualified to contest the election.

“The first defendant (PDP) is hereby ordered to forward the name of the plaintiff to the fourth defendant as the candidate of the first defendant in the election. The third defendant (Ayorinde) is hereby restrained from parading himself as the candidate of the first defendant (PDP) in the election. The fourth defendant (INEC) is hereby restrained from recognising the third defendant as the candidate of the first defendant in the election,” the judge said.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Olatubora, commended the court, noting that the judgment confirmed that the judiciary was still working in the country.

Babaleye, Counsel to Ayorinde, said he would need to consult his client to determine the next line of action on the matter.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Rejects NIC, High Court Orders, Decides To Continue Onnoghen's Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Gbenga Daniel: Atiku’s Media Aide — Not Atiku Himself — Was The One Who Listed Buhari's Corrupt Allies
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics PHOTOS: After Exchanging 'Sick' Letters, Buhari, Obasanjo Banter At Council Of State Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections There Are Plans To Rig 2019 Elections, Says TY Danjuma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo Wants To Return To Aso Rock By Hook Or Crook, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Rejects NIC, High Court Orders, Decides To Continue Onnoghen's Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Gbenga Daniel: Atiku’s Media Aide — Not Atiku Himself — Was The One Who Listed Buhari's Corrupt Allies
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics PHOTOS: After Exchanging 'Sick' Letters, Buhari, Obasanjo Banter At Council Of State Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari: The Sickest Of Them All By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections There Are Plans To Rig 2019 Elections, Says TY Danjuma
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo Wants To Return To Aso Rock By Hook Or Crook, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Fires TETFund Executive Secretary
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Council Of State Recommends New Minimum Wage — But It's Lesser Than N30,000
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Chris Brown Arrested In Paris For 'Aggravated Rape'
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion The Obasanjo Bombshell By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad