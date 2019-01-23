'It's A Bifurcated Presidency' — Sowore Says There's Miscommunication Between Buhari And Osinbajo

When the host, Kadaria Ahmed, mentioned that Osinbajo proposed commercial ranching as well, Sowore said: "The President never mentioned commercial ranching. What the VP knows about Nigeria and what the President knows about Nigeria are two different things. Going by what we saw here last week, there is a miscommunication between the VP and the President. It's a bifurcated presidency. Our own will be one."

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2019

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has taken a swipe at the current administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Sowore, there is a "miscommunication between the President and the Vice-President" over how to develop the country.

He stated this while responding to a question on the solution to herdsmen/farmers clashes, at a town-hall event tagged 'The Candidates' on Wednesday night.

'The Candidates' is a presidential town-hall co-production between Daria Media and the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

Appearing alongside his vice-presidential candidate, Dr Rabiu Rufai, Sowore answered questions on the economy, security, education, power supply, among others.

While answering a question on addressing clashes between herdsmen and farmers, Sowore spoke on the solutions proposed by the current administration, stating that the ideas of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo are "two different things".

His words: "What they are saying is that they want grazing corridors and cattle colonies. We are proposing commercial ranching. There are 20 million cows roaming around in Nigeria. And you find out that because they are even roaming around in ways that are not productive, they hardly can produce milk and most of them are suffering from malnutrition. If you keep them in ranches, they will become fat. And anybody can go into the business because the cow meat business is a billion-dollar industry that we have not tapped into.

"Beyond that, there are droppings from which we can generate over 1000 megawatts of electricity. So, this is what innovative leadership is about; not this analog leaders who are talking about the past."

SaharaReporters, New York

