Police Arrest Prime Suspect, Four Others Involved In Lagos Pipeline Explosion​

Edgal Imohimi, the state Commissioner of Police, said operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad, who were mobilised to investigate the incident, arrested Ewenla and his accomplices, Abdulazeez Agbola (aged 29), Akin Ayansola (aged 44), one Kazeem (aged 50) and Saheed Isiola (aged 36).

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2019

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested the prime suspect in the vandalism of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s pipeline, which had earlier caused an explosion that destroyed properties worth several millions of naira in the Abule-Egba area of the state on December 19, 2018.

A statement by CSP Chike Otti, the state Police Public Relation Officer, had declared wanted one Adedipe Ewenla, as four of the arrested suspects had narrated to the Police how the fire incident started, which burnt more than 70 vehicles, a number of shops and more than 90 houses in Abule-Egba area. 

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Edgal Imohimi, the state Commissioner of Police, said operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad, who were mobilised to investigate the incident, arrested Ewenla and his accomplices, Abdulazeez Agbola (aged 29), Akin Ayansola (aged 44), one Kazeem (aged 50) and Saheed Isiola (aged 36).

One Rasak Oyakunle was arrested and during interrogation, he confessed that his workshop is located at the petroleum pipeline "to enable them siphon fuel undetected".

Imohimi continued: “On Thursday, December 19, 2018, around 2am, there was a fire outbreak at Isopako Awori, Abule-Egba area of Lagos State. The fire emanated from the NNPC pipeline that was deliberately ruptured by vandals in their bid to siphon Premium Motor Spirit from the broken pipeline. The consequence was a huge ball of fire that consumed about 100 houses and 77 vehicles worth several millions of Naira.

“Based on the development, operatives of the State Anti-Robbery Squad, Ikeja, were detailed to investigate the incident and ensure the arrest of those behind the crime. The operatives mobilised to the scene and picked up some pieces of evidence for analysis, which led to the arrest of one Rasak Oyakunle, aka Akeregun.

“During interrogation, he confessed to committing the crime. He further revealed that he owned a generator repair workshop situated right on the spot where the pipeline was ruptured. He said that the location of the workshop on the petroleum pipeline was to enable them siphon fuel undetected. His partners in the illegal business currently in our custody are Abdulazeez Agbola, 29; Akin Ayansola, 44; one Kazeem, 50; and Saheed Isiola, 36.

“Also arrested is one Adedipe Ewenla, 40, who was on the police wanted list as a result of the stealing of petroleum products for many years until he met his waterloo on December 19, 2018.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Rejects NIC, High Court Orders, Decides To Continue Onnoghen's Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Gang ‘That Can Take Down Any Security Agency’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Atiku Names 30 Corrupt People Working With Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Chris Brown Arrested In Paris For 'Aggravated Rape'
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Fire Engulfs Delta Community As Soldiers Clash With Oil Thieves
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Alex Badeh Buried In Abuja
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: CCT Rejects NIC, High Court Orders, Decides To Continue Onnoghen's Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Gang ‘That Can Take Down Any Security Agency’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Senate Confirms Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Dear Atiku, An Elephant Cannot Hide Behind A Shrub By Elias Ozikpu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections Gbenga Daniel: Atiku’s Media Aide — Not Atiku Himself — Was The One Who Listed Buhari's Corrupt Allies
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections There Are Plans To Rig 2019 Elections, Says TY Danjuma
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics PHOTOS: After Exchanging 'Sick' Letters, Buhari, Obasanjo Banter At Council Of State Meeting
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion President Buhari: The Sickest Of Them All By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Business Polaris Bank For Sale After 2019 Elections
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo Wants To Return To Aso Rock By Hook Or Crook, Says Tinubu
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad