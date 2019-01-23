Senate Confirms Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the appointment of Modibbo Hamman-Tukur as Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

On January 7, 2019, Buhari had announced the appointment of Hamman-Tukur as the NFIU Director, via a statement by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity. See Also Politics JUST IN: Buhari Appoints Hamman-Tukur As NFIU Director

At the plenary session on Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes presented a report on the confirmation of the nomination of Modibbo Hamman-Tukur for appointment as the NFIU Director.

Speaking on the appointment, Senator Barau Jibrin said: “Let me compliment the Committee for creating an avenue for the screening of the candidate, they were very thorough. Since the nominee was able to answer all the questions put before him, I request that approval be given".

In his remarks, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu advised Hamman-Tukur to "remain neutral and professional".

“He must remember that his tenure will end and he will account to everyone, including himself. What he will do while in this position is what counts. He must remain neutral and independent," Ekweremadu said.

The Senate then dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the report.

Afterwards, Hamman-Tukur was confirmed as Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.