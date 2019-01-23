Three Arrested For Impersonating INEC Staff

The suspects: From left, Folahan Kaiyewu, Akintunde Ibukun and Azeez Kazeem.

Three persons have been arrested for impersonating officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and recruiting ad hoc staff in Shomolu Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The arrest was made on Wednesday, after a complaint was lodged by Mrs. S.O. Akiwunmi, the INEC Deputy Director in Shomolu LGA.

A statement by Chike Oti, the spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, noted that the suspects have been charged to court.

The statement read: "Following a complaint from the Deputy Director of INEC, Shomolu LGA, Mrs Akinwunmi S.O., on January 22, 2019, that some persons at Shop No. 33, Aluta Plaza, Federal College of Education, Akoka, were impersonating INEC workers and recruiting ad-hoc staff, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edgal Imohimi, directed the Pedro Police Station DPO to infiltrate the camp of the culprits with his undercover operatives.

"The operatives did as directed, leading to the arrest of the suspects, namely: Kaiyewu Folahan, Akintunde Ibukun and Azeez Kazeem. Exhibits recovered from them included a laptop, 511 INEC Lagos ad hoc recruitment forms, already filled with passport photographs attached.

"Meanwhile, the suspects were today arraigned at the Chief Magistrate's Court 2, Yaba, for conspiracy, impersonation, forgery, fraudulent act and unlawful possession of INEC materials. They were remanded in prison pending when they would meet their bail conditions."

The case was adjourned till April 16, 2019.