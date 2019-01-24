BREAKING: 'He Remains In Our Party' — APC NWC Disowns Hope Uzodinma's 'Expulsion'

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2019

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the expulsion of Hope Uzodinma, its governorship candidate in Imo State, by the state chapter of the party.

Earlier on Thursday, the Imo APC had announced Uzodinma's expulsion for supporting the candidate of another party, as well as engaging in anti-party activities. See Also Elections Imo APC Expels Governorship Candidate, Hope Uzodinma 0 Comments 12 Hours Ago

However, a statement by Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, on Thursday evening, referred to Uzodinma's expulsion as "null and void".

The statement read: "The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party APC, has been drawn to the purported expulsion of our governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, through a statement signed by the former chairman of the party in Imo State, Mr Dan Nwafor.

"We want to state categorically that the former Imo State Working Committee of the APC led by Mr Nwafor was dissolved after majority of members of our party in Imo State lost confidence in their ability to lead the party to victory in the forthcoming general elections, especially due to their involvement in several anti party activities.

"Consequently, the NWC had since set up a Caretaker Committee in Imo State led by Chief Marcelinus Nlemigbo to pilot the affairs of the party in Imo State. Therefore, Mr. Nlemigbo remains the only recognised Imo State Chairman and any decision which do not emanate from this recognised Caretaker Committee as regards the affairs of the APC in Imo State is null and void."

The party also reaffirmed its position on not tolerating indiscipline on the part of members and urged them to remain steadfast in their support.

The statement continued: "We call on our teeming supporters in Imo State to remain steadfast and disregard such reports as it does not have the blessings of the NWC.

"The NWC is paying keen attention to events as they unfold in Imo State and the party would always take appropriate measures to protect the interests of the party.

"Let it be stated clearly that APC would not tolerate indiscipline from any member of the party under any guise.

