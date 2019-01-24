'Confusion In The Whole Town' — Soldiers Flee As Boko Haram Strikes In Yobe

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2019

Two persons have been killed and an unverified number of persons have been abducted as Boko Haram insurgents invaded Gaidam in Yobe State.

According to security sources, the terrorists stormed the town in utility vehicles at about 5:30pm on Wednesday, which was the market day, and started shooting sporadically.

They burnt down some houses and looted foodstuffs.

A vigilante source told SaharaReporters that residents and troops were aware of the impending attack, because the insurgents had sent a letter of warning.

Narrating the incident, the source said: "As you know, yesterday was our market day in Gaidam, so they took advantage and came in large convoys and started shooting. There was confusion in the whole town. They overpowered the troops and the soldiers eventually fled. We lost two persons and several others were injured. Some persons were also abducted."

A local official, who preferred not to be named as he was not authorised to speak to the press on the issue, said the invaders outnumbered and overpowered the troops at Gaidam town.

"They succeeded in torching part of the military base in Gaidam and burnt down two Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC). Some houses were also burnt down after after they looted foodstuffs and textile materials.

"The soldiers fled after they were overpowered and the invaders voluntarily withdrew from the town."

SaharaReporters, New York

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

