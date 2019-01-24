Discriminate Against Disabled Persons And Go To Jail, Buhari Tells Nigerians

The new Act, he said, also provides disabled persons with the right to sue any defaulter for damages at any court of competent jurisdiction.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 24, 2019

The Nigerian government has outlawed all forms of discrimination against persons living with disabilities.

The confirmation of this was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Senator Ita Enang, the Presidential Liasion Officer to the National Assembly (Senate), where it was noted that by assenting to the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari has outlawed all forms of discrimination.

The new Act prohibits all forms of discrimination against such individuals and imposes a punishment of a fine to the tune of N1,000,000 for corporate organisations and N100,000 for individuals. The Act also imposes a six-month jail term for individuals who violate the provisions of the Act concurrently.

The new Act, he said, also provides disabled persons with the right to sue any defaulter for damages at any court of competent jurisdiction.

The statement read: “It provides for a five-year transitional period within which public buildings, structures or automobiles are to be modified to be accessible to and usable by persons with disabilities, including those on wheelchairs.

“Before erecting any public structure, its plan shall be scrutinized by the relevant authority to ensure that the plan conforms with the building code.

"A government or government agency, body or individual responsible for the approval of building plans shall not approve the plan of a public building if the plan does not make provision for accessibility facilities in line with the building code. An officer who approves or directs the approval of a building plan that contravenes the building code, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of at least N1,000,000 or a term of imprisonment of two years or both.

"Discrimination is prohibited in public transportation facilities and service providers are to make provision for the physically, visually and hearing impaired and all persons howsoever challenged. This applies to seaports, railways and airport facilities.

"The rights and privileges include education, healthcare, priority in accommodation and emergencies. Furthermore, all public organisations are to reserve at least 5% of employment opportunities for these persons. The National Commission for Persons with Disabilities is also established in Section 31 with Executive Secretary as the head."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Ezekwesili Withdraws From Presidential Race
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Anger In PDP As Leo Ogor Appoints Sister Secretary Of Local Education Authority
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fela Durotoye 'Ready' To Step Down For Sowore or Moghalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Judge Abandons Orji Kalu’s N7.2bn Fraud Trial Till Further Notice
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections 'It's A Bifurcated Presidency' — Sowore Says There's Miscommunication Between Buhari And Osinbajo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Sowore To Solve Nigeria's Electricity Problem 'In Less Than A Year'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ezekwesili Withdraws From Presidential Race
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption I Was Sacked Because Of 10% Kickback, Says Ex-TETFund Boss
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Anger In PDP As Leo Ogor Appoints Sister Secretary Of Local Education Authority
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Court Convicts Ex-INEC Official Of Benefiting From $115.01m Diezani Bribes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fela Durotoye 'Ready' To Step Down For Sowore or Moghalu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption JUST IN: Judge Abandons Orji Kalu’s N7.2bn Fraud Trial Till Further Notice
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections 'It's A Bifurcated Presidency' — Sowore Says There's Miscommunication Between Buhari And Osinbajo
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Sowore To Solve Nigeria's Electricity Problem 'In Less Than A Year'
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections Two Die At APC Presidential Rally In Sokoto
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Atiku’s Memo To Nigerians, From Washington: I Am A Con Artist, Suck It-up! By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News WATCH LIVE: Sowore, Rufai On #NGTheCandidates
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad