35-Year-Old Who 'Defiled' Neighbour's Four-Year-Old Girl Remanded In Prison Till Feb 7

The magistrate gave the order after reviewing medical reports that confirmed the toddler’s hymen was broken.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2019

A Magistrate Court in Ikorodu has ordered the remandment of Taofeek Egunleye Babajide, a 35-year-old man who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s four-year-old daughter, in KiriKiri prison.

The magistrate gave the order on Thursday after reviewing medical reports that confirmed the toddler’s hymen was broken. She ruled that the suspect be held in prison custody until February 7, when trial on the case is scheduled to commence.

On January 21, SaharaReporters reported the arrest of Babajide by policemen at Owutu Police Station in Ikorodu. See Also CRIME 35-year-old Man 'Defiles' Neighbour’s Four-Year-Old Daughter After Luring Her To Toilet With Biscuit 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Babajide, who lives at Oriokuta in Ikorudu area of Lagos State, was arrested on January 19, 2019, following a report by the toddler’s father, identified simply as Abdul, to protect the underage girl.

According to Abdul, his daughter was defiled on Thursday, January 17, 2019, by Babajide who lured the girl with biscuit away from public glare, and into a toilet where he allegedly had carnal knowledge of her.

The Police had directed that another medical screening be carried out at a government-approved hospital, so the station can independently verify the story of the four-year-old before referring the case to the Gender Department of the Lagos State Police Command.

The medical result confirmed that the little girl had been defiled.

