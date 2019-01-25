LASPOTECH Management Intimidating Us With Paramilitary Group, Says ASUP

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) of Lagos State Polytechnic chapter has accused the institution management of frustrating its union by inviting militia men to the school to disrupt the union activities.

The union is on a week-long industrial action to press home their demand for de-migration of their salary structure, restoration of the union’s check-off dues deduction, and other staff welfare deductions, among others.

The union held a protest at the Lagos State Secretariat on Thursday to urge the state government to immediately intervene in the issue.

Speaking on the current situation, Comrade Salami Olugbenga, Chairman of ASUU LASPOTECH, said the school management brought in a vigilante group to attack the union leaders.

He said: “They brought the Onyanbo security group and the target is on all protesters, especially the union leaders. The management ordered them to come into the school and they are following the CSO of the institution around. They felt that we are going to be intimidated by their presence and guns, but we will not be.

"The militia group said the NASU Chairman has been sacked and he is not expected to be on campus; they wanted to carry him outside. They are also saying I should just leave the campus without any reason."

Comrade Salami said the union was able to resist the militia group and remain on campus.

“It was a serious fracas, but we were able to resist them. When they saw that people are taking pictures and recording videos, they retracted a little and they have been following us closely since then. We don’t know what their line of action will be because some of them were wearing masks and carrying guns," he said.

When contacted, Colonel Mike Ogunlade (rtd), Chief Security Officer of the Polytechnic, refused to comment on the matter.

Also, Mr Olanrewaju Kuye, Public Relations Officer of the Polytechnic, said he was not in the school and not aware of the situation.

The union is embarking on industrial action to demand for the reversal of the CONTISS 15 de-migration, investigation into the finances of the polytechnic, stoppage of harassment and intimidation of union leaders and members generally, restoration of unions' check-off dues deduction and other staff welfare deductions, stoppage of administrative recklessness, and the immediate sack of the management team and governing council.