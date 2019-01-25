PHOTOS: The Swearing-In Of Tanko Mohammed As New CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday swore in Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) in acting capacity.

Mohammed was sworn in on Friday after Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended. Onnoghen is standing trial over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets.

According to the presidency, the swearing-in of an acting Chief Justice follows an order by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) directing the President to swear in the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as acting Chief Justice and Chairman of the National Judicial Council.

Below are photos from the event.