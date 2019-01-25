PHOTOS: The Swearing-In Of Tanko Mohammed As New CJN

Mohammed was sworn in on Friday after Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 25, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday swore in Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) in acting capacity.

Mohammed was sworn in on Friday after Justice Walter Onnoghen was suspended. Onnoghen is standing trial over allegations of fraudulent declaration of assets.

According to the presidency, the swearing-in of an acting Chief Justice follows an order by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) directing the President to swear in the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria as acting Chief Justice and Chairman of the National Judicial Council.

Below are photos from the event.

    

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Onnoghen Postponed NJC Meeting Indefinitely For Fear Of Being Suspended
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Expected Onnoghen To 'Swiftly' Remove Himself, Says Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Ijaw Youth Council: Onnoghen's Suspension Is Coup Against Democracy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Bayelsa Ex-Security Adviser Accused Of Rape Wants Presiding Judge Disqualified
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption 'More Cash Found In CJN Onnoghen’s Accounts'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Suspends Onnoghen, Swears In Tanko Mohammed As Acting CJN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Onnoghen Postponed NJC Meeting Indefinitely For Fear Of Being Suspended
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections Protest In Lagos Over 'Obasanjo's Plans To Install Interim Government'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Expected Onnoghen To 'Swiftly' Remove Himself, Says Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: 34 Political Parties Adopt Atiku As Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram 'Confusion In The Whole Town' — Soldiers Flee As Boko Haram Strikes In Yobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections A Message For Atiku? US Says It Has No Preferred Candidate In Nigeria's Presidential Election
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'We Can't Afford To See A Leader That Is Sick' — CSOs Urge Buhari To Declare Health Status
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: INEC Officials Sentenced To Seven Years In Jail For Receiving Bribes From Diezani
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Atiku Is Evil? By Timi Olagunju
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
'There Is Problem' — Nigerian Soldiers Push Faulty Armoured Vehicle In The Trenches
Military VIDEO: 'There Is Problem' — Nigerian Soldiers Push Faulty Armoured Vehicle In The Trenches
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS: When Galadima's ACPN Begged Ezekwesili To Accept Its Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections Ezekwesili Describes Galadima's Allegations As 'Baseless'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad