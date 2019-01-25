Residents Apprehend Man In Lagos For Stealing Female Underwear​

An unnamed man’s luck came to an end on Thursday when he was allegedly caught stealing female underwear by locals in Ikeja area of Lagos State.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was allegedly seen when he was picking the underwear from where it was and he was challenged by residents of the area to reveal what was in the bag he was holding.

He refused to open the bag and instead hurled insults threatening his accusers. Not wanting to give in to the man's threat, the locals took the man's bag forcefully and it was discovered that the man was in possession of female underwear.

Mayo Ojo, an eyewitness who spoke with Punch newspaper said: "We were upstairs and all of a sudden, one of us, Tunde, saw a man picking up bras, pants and some clothes that were spread outside.

“When he was done, he looked in different directions to ensure that nobody saw him. As he began walking away with those items, we came down and alerted other residents, who stopped him.

“Rather than being remorseful, the man began threatening that he would deal with us for insulting him.

“When the people asked him to open the bag he was carrying, he bragged that he was going to beat them up. But when the people forced him to open the bag, they were surprised to see bras, pants and clothes in the bag.”