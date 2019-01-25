VIDEO: 'There Is Problem' — Nigerian Soldiers Push Faulty Armoured Vehicle In The Trenches

Video of &#039;There Is Problem&#039; — Nigerian Soldiers Push Faulty Armoured Vehicle In The Trenches 'There Is Problem' — Nigerian Soldiers Push Faulty Armoured Vehicle In The Trenches

"Dem dey push APC. See them o. They are pushing it o," is the opening statement at the background of a video currently trending on social media.

The video shows a group of soldiers pushing an Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), a military vehicle equipped for transporting soldiers.

In the 41-second clip, the soldiers, numbering more than five, are seen pushing the vehicle while a few other soldiers stroll behind.

The voice in the background continues: “They are pushing APC by number. Nigerian Army, there is problem. Dem dey push o. Manage... manage.”

In December 2018, SaharaReporters reported that hundreds of soldiers were missing after a Boko Haram attack that culminated in the loss of Baga, a town in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State, the high casualties due to the superior firepower of the enemy. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: ‘About 700 Soldiers Missing, More Than 2,000 Trapped’ As Boko Haram Takes Over Baga

Despite the stance of the military to the contrary, reports of faulty equipment in the possession of the Nigerian Army keep surfacing from time to time..