SEMA: 483,699 IDPs Affected By Herdsmen Attacks In Benue State

The IDPs are people affected by herdsmen attacks on communities in Benue State, and many of them are farmers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 26, 2019

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says there are 483,699 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various camps across Benue State.

The IDPs are people affected by herdsmen attacks on communities in Benue State, and many of them are farmers.

A communique issued after a two-day symposium organised by SEMA in collaboration with Yavnielle Konsult,  noted that the number of IDPs has overwhelmed the state government and resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

According to the communique, the claim that the attacks on Benue communities are as a result of crisis after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya is false.

They also urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media to do more to ensure improved welfare for the IDPs.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram 'Confusion In The Whole Town' — Soldiers Flee As Boko Haram Strikes In Yobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency FG Not Taking Niger Delta Avengers Dialogue Seriously, IYC Says
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Military Rains Bombs On Ijaw Militants In South-West
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Niger Delta Youths Write To Senate, Demand Audit Of Amnesty Office
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Militant Group Claims Responsibility For Sunday Pipeline Blast In Delta State
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insurgency Under Pressure From Aso Rock, South-East Governors Proscribe IPOB
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Onnoghen Postponed NJC Meeting Indefinitely For Fear Of Being Suspended
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Protest In Lagos Over 'Obasanjo's Plans To Install Interim Government'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections After Securing Victory In Court, Zamfara Gov Says 'I Have Forgiven APC'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal PHOTOS: The Swearing-In Of Tanko Mohammed As New CJN
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: I Expected Onnoghen To 'Swiftly' Remove Himself, Says Buhari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Seems Too Desperate For Power; I'm Not Surprised He Failed, Says Junaid Mohammed
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: 34 Political Parties Adopt Atiku As Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Adamawa Community Gets New King For The First Time In 58 Years
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Does Buhari Have The Power To Suspend Onnoghen? By Timothy Ola Bamgboye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Signs Executive Order Allowing Private Companies To Fund Road Projects
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections Obasanjo Lies In The Morning, Afternoon, Night, Says Oshiomhole
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Endorsements Have Not Brought Anything Good To The Igbo Since 1979, Says Ngige
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad