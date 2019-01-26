SEMA: 483,699 IDPs Affected By Herdsmen Attacks In Benue State

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) says there are 483,699 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in various camps across Benue State.

The IDPs are people affected by herdsmen attacks on communities in Benue State, and many of them are farmers.

A communique issued after a two-day symposium organised by SEMA in collaboration with Yavnielle Konsult, noted that the number of IDPs has overwhelmed the state government and resulted in a humanitarian crisis.

According to the communique, the claim that the attacks on Benue communities are as a result of crisis after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya is false.

They also urged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media to do more to ensure improved welfare for the IDPs.

