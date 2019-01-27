Akeredolu Accused Of Anti-Party Activities, Faces Suspension

Akeredolu was accused of forming an alliance and funding the campaign of candidates of Action Alliance, Dr Tunji Abayomi and Dr. Olatunji Felder

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 27, 2019

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, has been accused of engaging in anti-party activities by party leaders in the state.

This was raised at a party meeting in the state capital, Akure, a few weeks after the inauguration of peace and reconciliation committee.

Akeredolu was accused of forming an alliance and funding the campaign of candidates of Action Alliance, Dr Tunji Abayomi and Dr. Olatunji Felder, in Ondo North and Ondo South senatorial districts, respectively.

Party leaders at the meeting headed by former deputy governor, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, threatened to carry out an impeachment process if the governor does not support all of the party’s candidates in the state.

“We state with all sense of responsibility, that since the Ade Adetimehin executive is not adding value to the fortunes of Ondo APC, its dissolution cannot have any adverse effect on the performance of the APC in the state," Olanusi said. 

The party chieftains urged the state governor to openly campaign for all candidates running under the party in the next elections, especially Professor Ajayi Boroffice and Yele Omogunwa, who are contesting for Ondo North and South senatorial districts.

