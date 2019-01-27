Buhari Has No Clue What Is Happening In His Government, Says Falae

Olu Falae

Olu Falae, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), says President Muhammadu Buhari does not know what is going in his administration.

He also added that the President is not well, and advised him to go home and rest.

His words: “We have to find ways to do it, this government must not come back, for the sake of all of us, even for the sake of the man himself.

“He does not have the clue of what is going on again. I don’t think he is well; he should just go home and rest. Some characters are hiding behind him to do evil.”

Falae, who pledged his support for Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) noted that PDP chieftains in the country must unite to take back power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He added: "I wish Atiku well. We are on the same page; we are aiming for the same result. No one wants this government to come back because the government has failed.

“Things that have not been happening before are now happening in the country. Herdsmen now kidnap people as eagles pick chickens in Yorubaland. You have to talk to your (PDP) leaders, in the field; we must cooperate so that we get the right result.

“All hands must be on deck by to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari does not come back for the second term."