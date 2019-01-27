Ekiti Governorship Election Tribunal Fixes Jan. 28 For Judgment

The Ekiti State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja would deliver judgment on the 2018 governorship election, on Monday.

The tribunal communicated the date to the parties in the matter on Friday.

Olusola Oke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had filed a petition against the winner of the election, Kayode Fayemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging series of election irregularities and malpractices.

He called for the cancellation of the gubernatorial results.

On January 9, 2019, the tribunal, led by Justice Suleiman Belgore, had adjourned indefinitely but told parties they would be informed 48 hours before judgement day.

Justice Belgore announced the judgment delivery after parties had adopted their final written addresses, praying the tribunal to grant their prayers.

Charles Edosomwan (SAN), Akin Olujinmi (SAN) and Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) adopted the final addresses of APC, Fayemi and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while Yusuf Ali (SAN) adopted the petitioners’ address.