Katsina Governor’s Wife Lavishes N510m On Market Women Ahead Of Election

Binta Masari, wife of the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has distributed N510 million in support of her husband's reelection bid.

Masari shared the money among 10,200 women during a flag-off campaign in support of her husband's reelection on Sunday in Katsina.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cried foul, alleging "vote buying".

A source close to Senator Lado Danmarke's governorship campaign organisation said: "The wife of Katsina State governor, Dr. Binta Masari, has taken to vote buying by distributing N50,000 each to over 10,000 women."

Speaking on the governor’s wife's gesture, Shehu Shewei, a former aide of the Governor, said: "The wife of the Governor supported 10,200 Katsina women with a token of N50,000 each to help fast-track women empowerment in the state."

He disclosed that beneficiaries were carefully selected in clusters of 300 women from each of Katsina State's 34 Local Government Areas.