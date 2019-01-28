APC Suspends Okorocha As Imo APC Campaign Coordinator

"Since Okorocha has displayed anti-party traits, you can’t expect him to be part of our strategic meetings again," Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2019

The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has removed Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, as the party’s campaign council coordinator in the state.

The state chapter of the APC had already announced the suspension of the governor a few days ago. See Also Elections Imo APC Suspends Okorocha 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

However, the APC NWC confirmed the suspension on Sunday, premising its decision on Okorocha's anti-party activities.

Confirming the suspension to Punch newspaper, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC National Publicity Secretary, noted that Okorocha could not be part of the party's strategic meetings since he had publicly worked against the party's interest.

Okorocha has vowed to work in the interest of the governorship ambition of his in-law, Uche Nwosu, who is the candidate of the Action Alliance (AA), against Hope Uzodinma of the APC.

Confirming the suspension, Issa-Onilu said: “The APC had directed governors to take over the campaign of the party in the state. Where it has no governor, it directed governorship candidate to take over. Since Okorocha has displayed anti-party traits, you can’t expect him to be part of our strategic meetings again.”

From Issa-Onilu's remarks, it is expected that Uzodinma will now head the campaign council in Imo State.

SaharaReporters, New York

