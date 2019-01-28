BREAKING: CCT Adjourns Onnoghen's Trial Indefinitely

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has indefinitely adjourned proceedings on the fraudulent asset declaration charges brought against Walter Onnoghen, the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), by the Code of COnduct Bureau (CCB).

The tribunal said it was taking the decision pending the determination of the application filled at the Appeal Court against the trial.

Making the announcement on Monday, Danladi Umar, its Chairman, said: “In view of the Court of Appeal order for stay of proceedings and out of respect for the Court of Appeal, the tribunal hereby adjourns this matter sine-die (indefinitely) pending the determination of the Appeal before the Court of Appeal."