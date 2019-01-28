BREAKING: Nigerian Govt Never Approved N30,000 As National Minimum Wage, Says Ngige

“I want to clear some misconceptions. The outcry that the government had approved two national minimum wage figures of N27,000 and N30,000 is not true. What the government approved through all the organs — the Federal Executive Council, the National Economic Council and the National Council of State — was for a figure of N27,000 for all workers in the federation of Nigeria," Ngige said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2019

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, says the Nigerian government did not approve N30,000 as national minimum wage as believed.

He stated this at the public hearing on the national minimum wage bill ongoing in Abuja.

According to Ngige, the notion that the government approved N27,000 and N30,000 as the national minimum wage is a misconception.

His words: “I want to clear some misconceptions. The outcry that the government had approved two national minimum wage figures of N27,000 and N30,000 is not true. What the government approved through all the organs — the Federal Executive Council, the National Economic Council and the National Council of State — was for a figure of N27,000 for all workers in the federation of Nigeria.

“However, the Federal Government, based on the principles of ability to pay, augmented their own N27,000 without putting workers through a protracted negotiation to N30,000, which means that the lowest paid worker in the federal public service GL1 Step 1 would earn N30,000 minimum wage.”

He also noted that the government's figure would not preclude the workers from being paid higher by the employer, depending on the employer’s financial capability.

He added: “We also want to go and say that nothing prevents any employer, who is financially capable either in the public or private sector of the economy, from paying higher than the statutorily prescribed national minimum wage. As a matter of fact, as we speak, the former or well, the prevalent minimum wage now is N18,000, but some state governments, like the governments of Lagos, Edo, Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, some of them are already in the rung of N25,000. Edo State pays N25,000; I’m categorically sure about that one. Therefore, what has been proposed as national minimum wage does not preclude anybody who has capacity to do better than even the Federal Government from doing so and there are many state governments that have that capacity.

“They should be allowed to negotiate with their workers and get to the threshold of N30,000 and go beyond it. Many can go beyond it; Lagos can go beyond it. So, if you even start putting them in a straitjacket, you may end up at the end of the day not making them pay what they are supposed to pay.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Stop Behaving Like Vultures, ASUU Tells Vice Chancellors, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: National Assembly Begins Public Hearing On Minimum Wage Bill
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS N30,000 Minimum Wage Translates To N50/Meal For Each Family Member, Says NLC President
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM On N30,000 We Stand, Says NLC
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption NDLEA Staff Ask Buhari To Sack Chairman 'Before He Truncates Your Presidential Ambition'
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Council Of State Recommends New Minimum Wage — But It's Lesser Than N30,000
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Retire Deputy Inspectors General
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Elections APC Suspends Okorocha As Imo APC Campaign Coordinator
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Acting CJN Mohammed Presides Over Supreme Court Sitting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion CJN Removal: Buhari Is Illiterate President, Primitive Tribalist, Addicted To Parochial And Selective Governance By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections INEC Excludes Zakari From Collation Of Presidential Poll Results
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption SERAP Gives NJC Five Days To Take Over Onnoghen’s Case
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fayemi Wins At Ekiti Governorship Election Tribunal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Dangote, Unilever, NLNG, Three Other Investors To Construct 19 Federal Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lawyers Protest Against Onnoghen's Suspension, Ask NASS To Impeach Buhari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Has No Clue What Is Happening In His Government, Says Falae
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption US, UK, EU Acted In Haste On Onnoghen’s Suspension, Says Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Stop Behaving Like Vultures, ASUU Tells Vice Chancellors, Others
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad