CUPP Raises The Alarm Over Plot By APC To Influence Lawmakers

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to influence a take-over of the leadership of the National Assembly.

According to CUPP, the plan will be brought to fruition when the lawmakers reconvene on Tuesday, January 29, 2019.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesman of CUPP, noted that $70,000 had been earmarked for each senator, and $40,000 for each member of the House of Representatives.

His words: “The plot will see the criminal announcement of Senator Ahmed Lawan as factional Senate President, Senator Hope Uzodinma as factional Deputy Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio as factional Senate Leader.

“In the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila will be announced as the factional Speaker, while Honourable Abdul Jubril will be announced as the factional Deputy Speaker.

“The arrowheads of these treasonable plots in the National Assembly Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Ali Ndume, Senator George Akume and Senator Kabiru Gaya, while the members of the House of Representatives are being led in this plot to destroy democracy and they are being led by Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, Honourable Jubril and Honourable Agbonayinman.

“To ensure that the evil plot goes successfully, the APC has mapped out the sum of $70,000 for each senator and $40,000 for each House of Representative member for what it calls welfare since a majority of them have been compelled to be in town suddenly.”