INEC Excludes Zakari From Collation Of Presidential Poll Results

INEC National Commissioner, Amina Zakari

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has excluded Amina Zakari and other national commissioners from collation of presidential poll results.

According to The Nation newspaper, the collation of election results would be done at the collation secretariat and not the collation centre.

A source who spoke with the newspaper said: “No national commissioner is in charge of collation of presidential poll results. It is true that there is what is called collation centre but it is separate from the collation secretariat, which is responsible for the collation of results.

“No national commissioner will be appointed into the secretariat committee. So, Hajiya Amina Zakari or any national commissioner does not have anything to do with the collation of results.”