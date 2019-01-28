Kano Police Command Appoints Mathematics Graduate As Spokesperson

The Kano State Police Command has appointed DSP Abdullahi Haruna, a Master's degree holder in Mathematics, as its new Public Relations Officer.

Haruna is a graduate of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, where he obtained a Bachelor of Technology in Mathematics Education. He also served in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abia State.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Mathematics (MSc) from Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil.

DSP Haruna's appointment is sequel to the redeployment to Yobe of his predecessor, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, on January 23. It takes immediate effect.

The new police image maker who has already assumed duty last Thursday was born on February 2, 1984, in Kiyawa LGA, Jigawa State.

He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as Cadet ASP on July 9, 2012 at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano.

After completing training, he was posted to the Kano State Police Command on January 24, 2014, and was deployed to Mandawari Division, Kano. He also served in Wudil Division as Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO), Area Command Metro and Kano Central Area Command as O/C Surveillance, respectively, till his new posting as the Command’s spokesperson.