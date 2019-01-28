Ondo NDLEA Confiscates Over 800,000Kg Of Tramadol, Hard Drugs

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 28, 2019

The Natonal Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State says it has seized a total of 851,027 kilogrammes of "psychotropic subtances" in the state.

Haruna Gagara, the Ondo State Commander of the agency disclosed this in Akure, noting that the substances included "Tramadol and codeine syrups".

Gagara noted that the psychotropic substances included Tramadol and 93,480 tablets and syrup containing codeine.

According to him, others included 8,630 tablets of Rophynol, 80,000 tablets of Benzhexol-5 and 4,800 bottles of Panpedeen Cough Syrup with Codeine.

He said the "contraband drugs" were uncovered during the phase 1 operation embarked upon by the Ondo State Command of the NDLEA.

As parts of efforts aimed at creating a drug-free society, Gagara said that the command has referred a total of five suspects for counselling from the agency’s Supply Reduction Unit (SRU).

"Three drug dependent persons were also admitted for counselling and rehabilitation. Presently we have eight clients in our counselling and rehabilitation facility".

SaharaReporters gathered that the drugs had the function of changing the brain, could result in alterations in mood perception, and make the addict lose consciousness, cognition or behaviour.

The Ondo NDLEA Commandant said a total of 30,618 tonnes of cannabis sativa, as well as a five-hectare Indian hemp farm, were destroyed. Three single barrel guns and one pump action rifle were recovered during the raid where the dangerous drugs were all seized.

"The exercise led to the arrest of 12 male suspects and seizure of 54 bags of Cannabis sativa, weighing 627.5 kilogrammes (29.04 tonnes) and 12 bags of Cannabis sativa seeds, due to inadequate logistics for the evacuation," he stated.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA boss said he was determined to fight the scourge of hard and chemical drugs among the youth of the state ahead of the 2019 general election. Identifying hard drugs as one of the reasons for societal misbehaviour among youth, Garaga explained that the command is determined to rid all nooks and crannies of the state of drug barons.

“It is a crucial task that must be done in order to create a safe and violence-free environment for the 2019 elections,” he said.

