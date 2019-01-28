PDP Rejects Tribunal Ruling On Ekiti Election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the ruling of the tribunal on the 2018 Ekiti State governorship election that saw Kayode Fayemi emerge as governor of the state.

The tribunal sitting in Abuja, led by Justice Suleman Belgore, had struck out the case instituted by Olusola Eleka, governorship candidate of the PDP, and ruled that Fayemi is the duly elected Governor of the state.

However, a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP National Publicity Secretary, rejected the ruling, and expressed confidence that the judgment of the tribunal would be upturned at the Appeal Court.

He said: “The PDP urges all its members, particularly in Ekiti State, not to despair over Monday’s ruling of the Ekiti Governorship election tribunal, which sat in Abuja. The judgment of the tribunal will surely be overturned at the Court of Appeal and victory handed to the PDP and our candidate, Olusola Eleka, who is the clear winner of the July 14, 2018 Ekiti governorship election.

“The PDP holds that the Court of Appeal will consider the matter strictly on its merit, particularly with the abounding evidence of rigging including violence, vote-buying, ballot stuffing and alteration of results perpetuated by the APC are still intact.”