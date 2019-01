A workshop for judges on election matters is ongoing in Abuja, organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The event is taking place at the Andrews Otutu Obaseki Auditorium at the National Judicial Institute, Mohammed Bello Centre in Abuja.

A keynote address was delivered by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the INEC Chairman, who was represented by Mrs. May Agbamuche, a national commissioner.

The programme is a two-day event taking place on January 28 and 29, 2019.