Police Retire Deputy Inspectors General

There were indications on Sunday that Muhammed Adamu, the acting Inspector General of Police, had retired all the Deputy Inspector Generals.

Although the Police has not issued an official statement to the effect, it was learnt that the retired DIGs had received their letters.

Those affected are Maigari Dikko, (Finance and Administration); Joshak Habila (Operations); Emmanuel Inyang (Information and Communications Technology); Agboola Oshodi-Glover (Logistics and Supply); Mohammed Katsina (Research and Planning); Sani Mohammed (Training and Development) and Peace Ibekwe-Abdallah (Federal Criminal Investigation and Intelligence).

Before his appointment as acting IGP, the retired DIGs were senior in rank to Adamu.